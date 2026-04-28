Disciplinary Committee Decision

Inter Miami's Luis Suárez fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

LSuarez-MD10Disco2

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 10 of the 2026 season.

Luis Suárez fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 72nd minute of Miami’s match against the New England Revolution on April 25.

Matti Peltola fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United midfielder Matti Peltola for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 30th minute of D.C.’s match against Orlando City on April 25.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video