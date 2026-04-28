Inter Miami's Luis Suárez fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 10 of the 2026 season.
Luis Suárez fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 72nd minute of Miami’s match against the New England Revolution on April 25.
Matti Peltola fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United midfielder Matti Peltola for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 30th minute of D.C.’s match against Orlando City on April 25.