Inter Miami's Jordi Alba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 2 of the 2025 season.
Alba fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy in the 95th minute of Miami’s match against the Houston Dynamo on March 2.
Ocampo fined, suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Édier Ocampo for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for serious foul play following his actions in the 48th minute of Vancouver’s match against the LA Galaxy on March 2.
Ocampo will serve his one-match suspension on March 8 during Vancouver’s match against CF Montréal.
The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card. Under this parameter, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization (PRO) acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match suspension or action taken; or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.
The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee, from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious and/or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and clear and obvious simulation/embellishment.