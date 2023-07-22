Inter Miami's Ian Fray out for 2023 with ACL injury

The 20-year-old got hurt during a non-contact sequence in the first half of Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup game Friday evening against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. He was making a recovery run, then fell and was visibly distraught before hobbling off with assistance.

This is Fray’s third long-term ACL injury since signing his homegrown deal in January 2021, creating another setback the youngster hopes to overcome.

Fray’s past two injuries meant he didn’t feature in an MLS game from 2021-22, but he recovered to post 1g/1a in 11 league games (seven starts) this season. He’s shown versatility, too, playing across the backline and in midfield.

Though they became teammates just a few days prior, new Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi dedicated the Cruz Azul match to Fray. Messi scored an instantly iconic free kick in the 94th minute, sealing a 2-1 win at DRV PNK Stadium.

“I want to dedicate this victory to Ian, who was suffering in the dressing room because of the injury he sustained,” said Messi. “He’s had two serious injuries and a lot of time away, and he was unlucky to suffer another one that look serious, so I want to wish him strength. He’s a young kid who will recover and will be with us again, hopefully soon.”