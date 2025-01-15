Inter Miami re-sign goalkeeper Óscar Ustari

Inter Miami CF have re-signed goalkeeper Óscar Ustari through the 2025 season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Argentine spent the final stages of the 2024 campaign with Inter Miami, starting once as they lifted the Supporters' Shield and set the MLS single-season points record.

Ustari gives head coach Javier Mascherano another goalkeeping option alongside US international Drake Callender.

“We are pleased to have an experienced goalkeeper like Óscar Ustari returning for another season, and adding depth to our goalkeeping unit," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.