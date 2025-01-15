Inter Miami re-sign goalkeeper Óscar Ustari

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Inter Miami CF have re-signed goalkeeper Óscar Ustari through the 2025 season, the club announced Wednesday.
The 38-year-old Argentine spent the final stages of the 2024 campaign with Inter Miami, starting once as they lifted the Supporters' Shield and set the MLS single-season points record.
Ustari gives head coach Javier Mascherano another goalkeeping option alongside US international Drake Callender.
“We are pleased to have an experienced goalkeeper like Óscar Ustari returning for another season, and adding depth to our goalkeeping unit," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.
"His experience and leadership were valuable in our locker room throughout the final months of the 2024 season, and will continue being an asset for our club as we work towards achieving our goals in 2025."
Last September, Ustari joined Miami with nearly 400 matches of professional experience at teams spanning Mexico (Pachuca and Atlas), Spain (Getafe and Almería), England (Sunderland), Argentina (Independiente, Boca Juniors, Newell's Old Boys) and more.
Internationally, Ustari was teammates with Lionel Messi at the 2008 Summer Olympics, 2006 FIFA World Cup and 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship. He's featured twice for La Albiceleste.
The Herons' new campaign starts with a Feb. 18 match at Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
