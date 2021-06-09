Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Owner Jorge Mas "optimistic" it will happen

Inter Miami CF continue to show their ambitions in the transfer market, with managing owner Jorge Mas confirming in a recent interview that the club are targeting FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

In an interview with the Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman this week, Mas said he and club president David Beckham have held talks with Messi's representatives in efforts to bring the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to South Florida.

"David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Leo Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time," Mas told the Herald. "I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world class team."

Last month, Barcelona-based publication Sport reported that FC Barcelona could offer the forward a unique 10-year contract. The plan would have Messi play two additional seasons at the Camp Nou before joining Miami for a two year spell. Messi would then return to Barcelona for a role off the field with the club, per Sport.