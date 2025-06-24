Houston Dynamo install accessibility features for blind & visually impaired fans

Houston Dynamo FC and The Lighthouse of Houston have announced a multi-year partnership that makes Shell Energy Stadium the first professional venue in North America to install the RightHear Accessibility system, making the venue fully accessible for all events to individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

The RightHear system offers a user-friendly experience, empowering individuals with visual impairments to explore and engage with their surroundings seamlessly. Upon entering the stadium, users can easily access audio instructions and directions through their smartphones, guiding them to key areas around the concourse and their section and seat. The information can be delivered in up to 35 languages.

"Our club believes that everyone who joins us at Shell Energy Stadium has a positive experience," said HDFC president of business operations Jessica O’Neill.