2025 MLS All-Star jersey unveiled

When the MLS All-Stars face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 23 at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium, they will do so donning the 2025 MLS All-Star jersey .

The jersey design is inspired by the dazzling display of talent showcased during All-Star week.

The fireworks pattern represents the best and brightest our league has to offer, while honoring the past and the league's 30th anniversary, with green and blue details reminiscent of MLS's original colors.