Inter Miami mutually part ways with defender Jairo Quinteros

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Inter Miami CF have mutually parted ways with defender Jairo Quinteros, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Bolivian international played in four games (two starts) this year, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Club Bolivar in his home country. He was originally acquired in February 2020 from LaLiga side Valencia CF ahead of Miami's expansion season. 

“We would like to thank Jairo for his time as an Inter Miami player and wish him well in the next step of his career,” Chris Henderson, Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.

As Quintero departs, Miami are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They have 33 points with nine games remaining.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

