Inter Miami mutually part ways with defender Jairo Quinteros

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

Inter Miami CF have mutually parted ways with defender Jairo Quinteros, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Bolivian international played in four games (two starts) this year, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Club Bolivar in his home country. He was originally acquired in February 2020 from LaLiga side Valencia CF ahead of Miami's expansion season.