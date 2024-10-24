Inter Miami & Lionel Messi "in a good place" as MLS Cup chase begins

Having accomplished just about everything possible during the regular season, Inter Miami now turn focus to their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs adventure, which kicks off against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium Friday night (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ) and, they hope, peaks with an MLS Cup hoist at the same venue on Dec. 7.

“I think we’re in a good place, we’re doing things well,” left back Jordi Alba told reporters in Spanish on Thursday morning at the Florida Blue Training Center. “They’ll be a complicated opponent. We have the advantage of playing the first game here at home in front of our people, and hopefully, we can sentence the series in their stadium.”

The Herons aren’t playing coy with their intentions for this Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. the bottom-seeded Five Stripes.

That page has already been turned, they say, with the collective conviction that all of that success will mean little if they don’t follow through and win the hardware that earns them a star above their crest.

Their 6-2 comeback Decision Day win over New England provided an opportunity to celebrate all that with their home fans, plus the official revelation from visiting FIFA president Gianni Infantino that they’ve been awarded the final spot in next summer’s US-hosted Club World Cup.

“There’s still an opportunity to lift another trophy and compete. So I think it’s great, it’s great for the club. We’re on a forward trajectory and we’re viewing these playoffs as a chance to get another trophy and prove why we got the Supporters’ Shield.”

“Starting the playoffs at home, I think is huge for us. Having a very important first game, that kind of sets the tone,” goalkeeper Drake Callender said on Tuesday.

IMCF carry ample momentum into the postseason. They haven’t lost a league match since July 6, a remarkable run of form that propelled them to the Supporters’ Shield – which ensures that next Saturday’s Game 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be their sole away game of the playoffs – and a new MLS single-season points record.

New season

A sequence of IMCF breakdowns gifted the Revolution an early 2-0 lead on Saturday before Luis Suárez and Leo Messi spearheaded a ferocious fightback, prompting Martino to warn his team that the margin for such errors will be far smaller in the playoffs.

“They tend to happen, this is football. And the truth is you fix them with work. We honestly played a fantastic game [vs. New England],” said center back David Martínez in Spanish. “It was a game that had everything – very good things and bad things as well. But by continuing to work, I think we’ll correct those small mistakes.”

Their attacking riches are such that it’s understandable if their defenders don’t sound particularly perturbed about making mistakes, which may be another sign of the sturdy culture their superstar veterans have helped establish in the locker room.

“The key to breaking the points record and everything else was our way of competing, of wanting to win despite leading the standings most of the year. We wanted to keep winning and playing well. And that’s how we’re heading into the playoffs: to try to win,” noted Alba. “It won’t be easy, but I’m convinced we can do it because we have a very good team and the home-field factor, which is very important.”

It’s an MLS truism that the postseason is a whole new ball game. While Miami’s organizational experience of that environment is scant – IMCF have played in two playoff games in their brief existence and lost both without scoring a single goal – much of the current squad can hark back to last summer’s Leagues Cup campaign. And Martino and utility man Julian Gressel helped ATLUTD navigate a demanding road to an MLS Cup title in 2018, which adds another facet to this Round One faceoff with that club.