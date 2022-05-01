Inter Miami “figurehead” Leo Campana suffers injury vs. New England

But more concerning was the early injury exit of Leo Campana , who has spearheaded the club’s recent run of form with five goals in his last four matches as the starting center forward.

Inter Miami CF ’s winning streak, which stretched a club-best four matches across all competitions, was snapped Saturday night in a 2-0 defeat to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville said Campana had “tightness in the bottom part of his leg,” but there was no early timetable for his return.

“Leo has been our figurehead, he’s been the one that’s took the fight to the opposition and without him, it just felt like the ball was coming back at us,” Neville said.

Campana exited in the 12th minute with the Herons already trailing 1-0 on homegrown Damian Rivera's goal inside the opening minute after a failed Miami clearance.

Seven minutes after Campana went off injured, Aime Mabika followed with what Neville said was a muscle injury, forcing the head coach to burn two of his substitutions inside the opening 20 minutes.