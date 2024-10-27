Matchday

Inter Miami defender Ian Fray out with meniscus injury

Ian Fray - Inter Miami
MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray will soon undergo surgery after suffering an injury to his right medial meniscus, the Supporters' Shield champions announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old homegrown got hurt during the second half of Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Friday night, raising concerns about potentially a fourth ACL (knee) injury in his young career.

However, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com that Fray's ACL is intact and he is expected to return early in 2025.

While no return-to-play timeline was provided, Fray could miss the remainder of Inter Miami's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs run. They're eyeing a Shield-Cup double, with the final set for Dec. 7.

Now in his fourth season with Inter Miami, Fray has 3g/1a in 31 matches across all competitions. He initially turned pro in January 2021.

