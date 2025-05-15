Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

The Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire show heads back down to Fort Lauderdale for the first Florida Derby match in a full year (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ). That’s right – the last time Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC renewed their vows was May 15 of 2024, a night that produced a contentious scoreless draw.

That’s music to Orlando’s ears since they’ve played better this season when they’ve brought an emotional edge to the game, including during their current 10-game unbeaten streak. There's gonna be plenty of that in this Rivalry Week showdown, before LA Galaxy and LAFC resume El Tráfico pleasantries for Part 2 of our Sunday Night Soccer doubleheader (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

I think we’re expecting more goals and just as much bad blood this year. The hosts got off to a torrid start but have hit hard times lately, as the wear and tear of getting everyone’s best shot every week seems to be getting to them.

The performances have been bad, and the body language has been worse. A home loss to a rival bringing hundreds of fans with them for the trip? My god, man. It’d be panic stations.

And so they have suffered. They're 2W-2L-3D in league play since the start of April, but overall it’s much worse: 3W-5L-3D. This 11-game stretch has laid bare their shortcomings while knocking them down the Shield standings and out of the Concacaf Champions Cup entirely.

That has gone away over the past month. Instead of tightening up defensively, they’ve gotten gappier through midfield. Instead of becoming less reliant on Messi as players have settled in, they’ve thrust more onto his shoulders.

The Herons were flying, atop the Supporters’ Shield standings on 2.6 points per game through the start of April. Part of that was they have Messi and Suárez and other good players, so you’re gonna brute force some wins if that’s your lineup. But a bigger part was they were playing the type of ball that indicated they’d remain at those lofty heights for months to come.

So the stakes are the same as they always are against the Herons: win and you get headlines that impress the neutrals, bragging rights for the fanbase, and three points that really, really matter in the standings and the locker room.

The reality, though, is Orlando know very well they have every chance of winning this game and the perceived gap is fictional. Minnesota showed it last week, Vancouver showed it twice in a dominant, two-legged CCC series win and Orlando themselves have been showing it (for the most part, anyway; let’s not talk about that 5-0 loss in March last year) since Miami entered the league a half-decade ago.

House money, really. The nice thing about going against a team with Messi and the other FC Barcelona boys is you’re not really expected to win – at least not by the public and the press, and not even, probably, by most of your own fans. There’s just such a perceived gap in quality between the talent on both teams that all the pressure naturally falls onto the guys in pink.

Inter Miami CF: Defensive form

The numbers are not terrible compared to last year's team, but the eye test is a big old ooof. Javier Mascherano told me before their game at Houston on Matchday 2 that it would take Inter Miami about two months to figure out their ideal center-back pairing and back four. Well, we are way past that point and they haven't found it. Any combination has been shaky and honestly, their best center back has been Noah Allen – and he's not a natural at the position.

Mascherano has a lot of work to do. It also doesn't help that the defensive midfield is in the same situation. I don't believe they have found the best candidate to pair with Sergio Busquets. I think it should be Yannick Bright, but also believe they're trying to give Federico Redondo all the chances they can, potentially to the detriment of the team.

Orlando City SC: Martín Ojeda's form

The Argentinian is the best player in MLS that nobody is going crazy for. He’s my second favorite player to watch in the league right now behind RSL's Diego Luna.

Ojeda started the season scorching everyone and everything, and he was my MVP pick by Matchday 7. After that, he got into a bit of an offensive slump (as the whole team did) with no goals and no assists for five games. No más. Four goals in the last two games, eight total for the season (plus three assists) and he's back into my MVP race. If I must vote for my 2025 MLS MVP today, it would be a toss-up between Ojeda and San Jose's Cristian Espinoza.