Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed fullback Harvey Neville through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Neville, 20, is the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. He’s their third player this season to sign a first-team deal after playing for their MLS NEXT Pro side, joining center back Aime Mabika and homegrown left back Noah Allen.

The versatile defender, who can play on either flank or in midfield, originally joined the club in May 2021. He’s a product of the Manchester United academy, having turned pro in July 2020.