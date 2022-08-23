Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed fullback Harvey Neville through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Neville, 20, is the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. He’s their third player this season to sign a first-team deal after playing for their MLS NEXT Pro side, joining center back Aime Mabika and homegrown left back Noah Allen.

The versatile defender, who can play on either flank or in midfield, originally joined the club in May 2021. He’s a product of the Manchester United academy, having turned pro in July 2020.

“Harvey has developed well over these last two seasons with Inter Miami CF II,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We’re pleased with his progress as a young player in our system and feel his versatility will offer us cover in a number of areas.”

This MLS NEXT Pro season, Neville has two assists across 15 games (all starts). Last year, he had one assist in 21 appearances (all starts) for Inter Miami CF II in USL League One.

At the international level, Neville has featured for the Republic of Ireland’s U-19 team. He’s also spent time in the Valencia CF academy system in Spain.

Neville won’t occupy an international roster slot following receipt of his U.S. Green Card.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Harvey Neville

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Official: New England Revolution sign Nacho Gil on free transfer
Reports: LAFC nearing loan for Mamadou Fall to Villarreal
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown midfielder Jeremy Rafanello
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery
Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 27
Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes

Statement from Columbus Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko on the passing of former Crew executive Jamey Rootes
Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
Voices: DaMarcus Beasley

Could Brenden Aaronson be the most important US soccer player at the World Cup? 
More News
Video
Video
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
1:18

New Save of the Year Front Runner? Check out the best stops from Week 26!
Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
2:27
Instant Replay

Handball on Seattle Sounders? Penalty on New England Revolution?
Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
1:27:23

Celebrating the MLS exports tearing up the Premier League
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023