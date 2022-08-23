Inter Miami CF sign defender Harvey Neville from MLS NEXT Pro side

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed fullback Harvey Neville through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025 and 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
Neville, 20, is the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. He’s their third player this season to sign a first-team deal after playing for their MLS NEXT Pro side, joining center back Aime Mabika and homegrown left back Noah Allen.
The versatile defender, who can play on either flank or in midfield, originally joined the club in May 2021. He’s a product of the Manchester United academy, having turned pro in July 2020.
“Harvey has developed well over these last two seasons with Inter Miami CF II,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We’re pleased with his progress as a young player in our system and feel his versatility will offer us cover in a number of areas.”
This MLS NEXT Pro season, Neville has two assists across 15 games (all starts). Last year, he had one assist in 21 appearances (all starts) for Inter Miami CF II in USL League One.
At the international level, Neville has featured for the Republic of Ireland’s U-19 team. He’s also spent time in the Valencia CF academy system in Spain.
Neville won’t occupy an international roster slot following receipt of his U.S. Green Card.
