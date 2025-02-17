Inter Miami CF 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 2:30 pm ET vs. New York City FC
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’ve got the GOAT and three of his closest buddies. They’ve loaded up on young South Americans once again, have a productive academy and struck both gold (Yannick Bright) and silver (Leo Afonso) in last year’s SuperDraft. Plus, they reinforced last year’s wobbly central defense. This is the deepest MLS team I’ve ever seen.
- Weakness: Any turnover last year was death, as they had zero ability to stop the ball in transition (unless Bright was out there). That'll still be the game plan this year.
Key Departures
- Leonardo Campana: The Ecuadorian striker was traded to New England for $2.5 million in guaranteed GAM (+$750k GAM incentives) and an international slot. Campana departs as the club’s second-highest scorer.
- Facundo Farías: After missing the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, the Argentine attacker returns to his home country with top-flight side Estudiantes.
- Nicolás Freire: The Argentine center back’s loan from Pumas UNAM expired. He played in 10 matches before tearing his ACL.
- Diego Gómez: In one of the most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history, Gómez joined English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported $15 million fee with add-ons. The midfielder topped last year’s 22 Under 22 list.
- Sergii Kryvtsov: The Ukrainian center back had his contract option declined, ending his two seasons in Miami.
- Matías Rojas: Miami declined Rojas’ contract option despite him recording 9g/3a in 20 games (all competitions) last season. He’s now with Argentine powerhouse River Plate.
Key Signings
- Tadeo Allende: The Argentine forward is on loan for the 2025 season from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo. He has 18g/7a in 117 professional appearances.
- Maxi Falcón: Arriving from Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo, the Uruguayan defender brings nearly 200 matches of professional experience.
- Gonzalo Luján: The Argentine youth international defender was acquired from San Lorenzo in his home country. Luján featured under now-Miami head coach Javier Mascherano at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
- Fafà Picault: An MLS veteran, the Haitian international joined Miami via free agency. Picault brings 56g/28a in 224 MLS matches spanning five clubs.
- Telasco Segovia: The rising Venezuelan international midfielder was acquired from Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia AC. Segovia featured at the 2024 Copa America and is a mainstay in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 3rd in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 1st in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Javier Mascherano
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Last year: 22W-4L-8T, 74 points, 1st in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series