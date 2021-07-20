Inter Miami announce partnership with P&G to support local Hispanic community

Inter Miami CF have announced a new partnership with league sponsor Procter & Gamble, with the aim of reaching out to Hispanic communities across South Florida and accelerating youth soccer development. Two programs, the Hispanic Star Award and Capitanes del Futuro, are foundational to the efforts.

The Hispanic Star Award will reward a member of South Florida's Hispanic communities who positively impact their community through soccer. The club and the brand will work alongside We Are all Human, the organization that created the Hispanic Star.

Meanwhile, the Capitanes del Futuro program will give aspiring youth a look at careers in the sports industry.

"South Florida is made up of vibrant communities rich in culture, passion and ambition, and we are grateful to be in a position to harness the power of futbol with great partners to teach Hispanic youth valuable lessons about teamwork and leadership in our beautiful region," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said in a release.

Inter Miami homegrown midfielder Edison Azcona will serve as the Hispanic Star Award's ambassador. He recently announced the award's first nominee, Miami-based athletic trainer Juan Mesa. Other nominees are expected to exhibit the values of work ethic, dependability, generosity, integrity, respect and service.

For the Capitanes del Futuro program, the program's partners will identify 30 children between ages 12-to-16 for a two-day camp that runs from October 23-24. In addition to teaching children about different areas of work in sport, they'll also partake in an 11-v 11 match with Azcona and Victor Ulloa as honorary coaches and attend Miami's October 23 match against FC Cincinnati.