MLS, Procter & Gamble announce multi-year partnership

Procter & Gamble is joining MLS as the league's newest sponsor, announcing Tuesday a multi-year and multifaceted sponsorship deal.

Procter & Gamble will sponsor the MLS All-Star Game, as well as the Campeones Cup, Leagues Cup and the Mexico men's national team's US tour. Additionally, Procter & Gamble will work with MLS and other partners to make soccer accessible at all levels through overcoming barriers such as cost and travel.

"We're excited for our brands to participate in a sport so beloved by millions of families, while also investing in the future with an organization committed to utilizing sport as a vehicle for positive social change," Proctor & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said in a statement.

The partnership will enable P&G brands such as Gillette, Old Spice, Crest, Oral B, Dawn, Charmin and Bounty to tap into and support the passionate fandom across MLS and beyond.

“We are proud to partner with P&G and its storied brands to deliver exciting and engaging activations for Major League Soccer’s diverse and dedicated fan base of millions of supporters around the world, while also positively impacting the communities where we live and play our matches.” said Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner, and President and Managing Director of MLS Business Ventures. “The sport is on the rise like never before, and adding P&G as a key strategic partner with incredible marketing and consumer engagement expertise will undoubtedly help us accelerate our growth. There has never been a more promising time for soccer, and we look forward to partnering with P&G for many years to come.”