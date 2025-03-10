Inter Miami acquire midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on loan from Argentine top-flight side Racing, the club announced Monday.
The 21-year-old Argentine youth international is on loan through 2025 with a purchase option.
Rodríguez tallied 7g/4a in 68 appearances for Racing after developing in the club's academy. He helped them win 2024 Copa Sudamericana and 2025 Recopa Sudamericana titles.
The move sees Rodríguez reunite with Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, his former manager with Argentina's U-23 national team. He produced 1g/1a in six international matches under Mascherano.
Rodríguez joins Telasco Segovia, Fafà Picault and Tadeo Allende as key attacking signings for Inter Miami's 2025 campaign. The defending Supporters' Shield champions are in numerous competitions this year, including the Concacaf Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
