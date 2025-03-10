Inter Miami acquire midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez on loan from Argentine top-flight side Racing, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old Argentine youth international is on loan through 2025 with a purchase option.

Rodríguez tallied 7g/4a in 68 appearances for Racing after developing in the club's academy. He helped them win 2024 Copa Sudamericana and 2025 Recopa Sudamericana titles.