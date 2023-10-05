If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 36

Two matchdays remain in the 2023 regular season, including Decision Day on October 21.
What would be the matchups if the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today?
Western Conference
Wild Card
- San Jose (No. 8) hosting Dallas (No. 9)
Round One
- St. Louis (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
- Seattle (No. 2) hosting Portland (No. 7)
- LAFC (No. 3) hosting Houston (No. 6)
- Salt Lake (No. 4) hosting Vancouver (No. 5)
Eastern Conference
Wild Card
- Chicago (No. 8) hosting Montréal (No. 9)
Round One
- Cincinnati (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
- Orlando (No. 2) hosting Nashville (No. 7)
- Philadelphia (No. 3) hosting Atlanta (No. 6)
- Columbus (No. 4) hosting New England (No. 5)
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.