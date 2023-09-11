Matchday

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 31

23MLS_If_the_playoffs_started_today
MLSsoccer staff

The sprint to Decision Day (Oct. 21) isn't slowing down anytime soon, increasing pressure on who will make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.

SOC23-163920-230 - If Postseason Started Today_9.6
Western Conference

Wild Card

  • San Jose (No. 8) hosting Dallas (No. 9)

Round One

  • St. Louis (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • Seattle (No. 2) hosting Minnesota (No. 7)
  • LAFC (No. 3) hosting Vancouver (No. 6)
  • Salt Lake (No. 4) hosting Houston (No. 5)
Eastern Conference

Wild Card

  • Montréal (No. 8) hosting D.C. (No. 9)

Round One

  • Cincinnati (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • New England (No. 2) hosting Nashville (No. 7)
  • Orlando (No. 3) hosting Atlanta (No. 6)
  • Philadelphia (No. 4) hosting Columbus (No. 5)
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of changes in 2023
LAFC "punished" by Timbers as losing streak reaches three games
USA vs. Oman: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly
More News
More News
If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 31

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 31
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of changes in 2023

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of changes in 2023
Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi-less Miami secure key victory, LAFC’s troubles exposed by Portland
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Messi-less Miami secure key victory, LAFC’s troubles exposed by Portland
LAFC "punished" by Timbers as losing streak reaches three games

LAFC "punished" by Timbers as losing streak reaches three games
USA vs. Oman: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

USA vs. Oman: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly
Who will win? 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker

Who will win? 2023 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi tracker
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC | September 10, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC | September 10, 2023
Goal: B. Sharp vs. STL, 82'
0:47

Goal: B. Sharp vs. STL, 82'
Red Card: S. Adeniran vs. LA, 60'
0:30

Red Card: S. Adeniran vs. LA, 60'
PK Goal: R. Puig vs. STL, 53'
0:30

PK Goal: R. Puig vs. STL, 53'
More Video