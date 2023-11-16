MLS League Awards

Ian McKay named 2023 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year

Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization today announced Ian McKay as the 2023 MLS Assistant Referee of the Year. It is the first time McKay has earned this distinction.

McKay made his professional debut on the pitch in May 2018 when the Columbus Crew faced Chicago Fire FC. McKay, the 2023 MLS All-Star Game assistant referee, has officiated 103 MLS regular-season games.

In 2020, McKay was the assistant referee during the Eastern Conference Semifinal match between Orlando City SC and the New England Revolution. McKay also served as assistant referee for the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.

Nominated by a selection process that included executives from the Professional Referee Organization, candidates were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and MLS players.

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2023: Ian McKay
  • 2022: Corey Rockwell
  • 2021: Cory Richardson
  • 2020: Kathryn Nesbitt
  • 2019: Brian Dunn
  • 2018: Joe Fletcher
  • 2017: Corey Parker
  • 2016: Frank Anderson
  • 2015: Corey Parker
  • 2014: Paul Scott
  • 2013: Kermit Quisenberry
  • 2012: Ian Anderson
  • 2011: Corey Rockwell
  • 2010: Craig Lowry
  • 2009: Greg Barkey
  • 2008: Kermit Quisenberry
MLS League Awards

