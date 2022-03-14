"I loved the reaction": Gonzalo Pineda praises Atlanta United's resolve in last-gasp win over Charlotte FC

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda had nothing but praise for his players after Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win over Charlotte FC that came courtesy of a last-gasp goal from late substitute Jake Mulraney deep into stoppage time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Adam Armour canceled out Josef Martinez's penalty six minutes after the Venezuelan opened the score on the hour mark and had the expansion club just seconds away from its first-ever point in MLS action. But Mulraney played the hero for the hosts in the 96th minute, burying a cross from Marcelino Moreno that set off a massive celebration - as well as a huge sigh of relief from Pineda.

“[In] the second half, the adjustments [that Charlotte made] worked,” the Mexican coach said after the final whistle. “It was almost man-for-man in certain parts of the field, and it took us a while to really break that down.”

Despite the fierce opposition they encountered, Atlanta got the job done when it mattered most.

“The reaction of my team is what I loved,” Pineda raved. “The players impacting the game from the bench [was] a massive positive [as well as] the reaction from my players with their heart, their passion, their intensity, winning duels, winning tackles, sending messages here and there."