"I loved the reaction": Gonzalo Pineda praises Atlanta United's resolve in last-gasp win over Charlotte FC

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda had nothing but praise for his players after Sunday's dramatic 2-1 win over Charlotte FC that came courtesy of a last-gasp goal from late substitute Jake Mulraney deep into stoppage time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Adam Armour canceled out Josef Martinez's penalty six minutes after the Venezuelan opened the score on the hour mark and had the expansion club just seconds away from its first-ever point in MLS action. But Mulraney played the hero for the hosts in the 96th minute, burying a cross from Marcelino Moreno that set off a massive celebration - as well as a huge sigh of relief from Pineda.

“[In] the second half, the adjustments [that Charlotte made] worked,” the Mexican coach said after the final whistle. “It was almost man-for-man in certain parts of the field, and it took us a while to really break that down.”

Despite the fierce opposition they encountered, Atlanta got the job done when it mattered most.

“The reaction of my team is what I loved,” Pineda raved. “The players impacting the game from the bench [was] a massive positive [as well as] the reaction from my players with their heart, their passion, their intensity, winning duels, winning tackles, sending messages here and there."

“I think it’s a good reward for the team, that goal from Jake".

Sunday’s showdown also saw MLS-record signing Thiago Almada make his league debut after entering as a substitute in the 56th minute. While the Argentinian had an overall quiet afternoon, Pineda said the 20-year-old eventually grew into the match as the action unfolded.

“He came into a very difficult game. I think it was hard to debut in that moment. The intensity was very high at the moment he [came] in, but I felt once he started to combine and to get certain touches, I really liked what I saw…Overall, I would say it was a massive positive.”

Mulraney stepped into the match at a much-later stage — the 83rd minute — and was out to prove that he’s deserving of a spot in the Starting XI.

“I want to be playing, I want to be starting, I want to be giving the manager headaches. I want to be putting my name out there so I can start,” Mulraney said.

“But I have to earn that. I have to do things like I did today and I have to do even more. I can’t just go other there and be quiet for a few games.”

Atlanta United FC Jake Mulraney Thiago Almada

Related Stories

Atlanta United's Paulo Neto wins eMLS Cup 2022
Recap: Atlanta United 2, Charlotte FC 1
Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC: The start of a rivalry?
More News
More News
"I loved the reaction": Gonzalo Pineda praises Atlanta United's resolve in last-gasp win over Charlotte FC

"I loved the reaction": Gonzalo Pineda praises Atlanta United's resolve in last-gasp win over Charlotte FC
Neville finds a scapegoat in Higuain, Rapids find a No. 9 in Rubio, Charlotte find a goal but lose their point & more from Week 3

Neville finds a scapegoat in Higuain, Rapids find a No. 9 in Rubio, Charlotte find a goal but lose their point & more from Week 3
Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, Minnesota United FC 1
Atlanta United's Paulo Neto wins eMLS Cup 2022
eMLS

Atlanta United's Paulo Neto wins eMLS Cup 2022
Recap: Atlanta United 2, Charlotte FC 1

Recap: Atlanta United 2, Charlotte FC 1
Adam Armour scores Charlotte FC's first-ever MLS goal

Adam Armour scores Charlotte FC's first-ever MLS goal
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC | March 13, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC | March 13, 2022
Watch Dayne St. Clair put on a goalkeeping clinic at Red Bull Arena
2:04

Watch Dayne St. Clair put on a goalkeeping clinic at Red Bull Arena
SAVE: Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United - 84th minute
0:25

SAVE: Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United - 84th minute
SAVE: Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United - 56th minute
0:22

SAVE: Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United - 56th minute
More Video