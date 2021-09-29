"I love what he's doing": Gregg Berhalter impressed with Gianluca Busio at Venezia

“Man, I love what he’s been doing," Berhalter said on a virtual press conference on Wednesday. "He’s really been adapting well, you can see he’s a super smart player. I commented that in the Gold Cup, he plays like an older player. That’s what I’m seeing in Serie A at well. He’s not fazed, he’s competing. Just doing a really good job adapting, you can see he’s already important to the team.”

The midfielder has started five of Venezia's six Serie A matches as he adapts to his new club – and USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter is impressed, naming Busio to his squad for October's World Cup qualifying matches .

Busio has enjoyed a whirlwind few months. He started all 13 of SKC's MLS matches in the spring before getting his first senior national team call up for the Gold Cup this summer, where he appeared in all six games for the USMNT as they won the tournament. While with the national team, a move sending him to Venezia was agreed to and a medical was set for whenever his time with the Yanks ended.

It's only been a few months since Sporting Kansas City homegrown phenom Gianluca Busio departed MLS for a club-record move to Italian club Venezia FC, but the rising talent is acclimating himself well to life abroad.

Given the cerebral nature of Busio's game, plus the fact he'd been a regular for a few seasons with SKC before the move to Venezia, it's easy to forget he's still a teenager. The 19-year-old made 61 MLS appearances before heading to Italy, where he immediately established himself as an integral member of the first team in their relegation battle.

Busio's versatility to play as a No. 6 or in a box-to-box role should prove valuable as the USMNT navigates the pandemic-induced three-match windows, instead of the standard two. The United States host Jamaica, travel to Panama and then return stateside for a home match against Costa Rica to close out the window.

“For us, we see him being able to perform," Berhalter said. "We won’t hesitate to put him in. We know we need rotation, we know we need people who can start the game and also make an impact coming off the bench. We think he’s going to be a contributor this camp.”