How the USMNT could spoil Gareth Bale's World Cup moment

We’re less than a week away, people. The World Cup – and the United States ’ first World Cup game in more than eight years – is right around the corner. The USMNT take on Wales on Monday (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) in their Group B opener.

Let’s focus on that last storyline. Here’s how the USMNT can shut down LAFC star Gareth Bale and company ahead of their matchup on Monday.

There are a bunch of fun storylines for this game: Will the US look like the team that’s repeatedly gotten the better of Mexico over the last year and a half? Or will they look like the team that limped through September friendlies? What kind of bounce pass will Gregg Berhalter pull out on his opening day? Oh, and how will the US actually go out there and win a pivotal game?

If there’s one thing you should know about how manager Rob Page’s Wales team approaches playing soccer, it’s they’re happy to muck things up defensively.

They’re going to try to make life miserable for you by defending in a tight defensive mid-block (likely some sort of a 5-2-3/5-4-1), with a bit of high-pressing occasionally thrown into the mix. Wales don’t like to hold onto the ball. They averaged the lowest possession percentage (48.1%) among all European nations at this World Cup. And, according to The Athletic, they averaged the fewest open-play sequences with 10+ passes among those teams, too.

Instead of trying to create chances in possession, Wales want to hit on the break through players like Bale, the 33-year-old captain. They’ll take advantage of turnovers from opposing teams and try to attack into open space as quickly as possible. The USMNT might not be all that excited about having the ball after how poorly their recent friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia went. But given Wales’ commitment to forfeiting the ball, I think it’s safe to say the Yanks are going to have the majority of possession on Monday at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

For the US, Wales’ deep and undying love of attacking transition means they’re going to have to focus extremely hard on nailing their counter-pressing.

After the United States lose the ball in the attacking half against Wales, they need to snap into action. Even before that happens, they need to be ready.

With proper rest defense, which is how a team sets up in possession to control space before they lose the ball, and aggressive pressure after losing possession, the USMNT can shut down Wales’ counter attacks. Their midfield and frontline will have to be engaged. Tyler Adams will be busy. The backline, led by Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman (they’ve already matched up in MLS, albeit for just a few minutes), will have to be alert and synchronized. There’s even some familiarity with LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta on the USMNT, perhaps offering some tips and pointers from the training ground.