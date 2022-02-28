How signing El Tri, Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera would transform Houston Dynamo FC

The collection of Mexican national team players that call MLS home could soon increase, should reports of Hector Herrera being a Houston Dynamo FC transfer target come to fruition.

“It’s a signing we have talked about for Houston for a really long time, of an El Tri superstar, a player who could tap into the energy in the Mexican-American community in that city,” co-host David Gass said. “It’s also a signing in a stratosphere Houston’s just never touched in terms of the quality of player, the position he holds in the world.”

The 31-year-old would be a Designated Player in Houston, continuing the investment that owner Ted Segal is making as Onstad and head coach Paulo Nagamura shape the squad – and he would galvanize the city, as discussed on Extratime presented by AT&T 5G.

The Western Conference club is working to sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder, as MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reported , with Bogert later adding that general manager Pat Onstad was in Spain last week to watch Herrera.

Herrera is approaching 100 caps with El Tri, a locked-in starter as Tata Martino’s squad chases a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth. He’s also in his third season in La Liga, earning the move after spending the 2010s progressing at Liga MX’s Pachuca and then Primeira Liga powerhouse side FC Porto.

The midfielder is out of contract come the summer, and other clubs around Europe are reportedly interested. His impact on the Dynamo would be considerable, with Charlie Davies likening the possible addition to when Jermaine Jones joined the New England Revolution in 2014 after his starring US men’s national team role at the World Cup in Brazil.

“He’s a game-changer, I think for Houston, for the players across the league,” Davies said. “When you have a player who sees the field so well and can create chances, can dictate the tempo, who can rally the locker room, man he has so much influence.