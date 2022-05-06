How Real Salt Lake’s new ownership is reenergizing the franchise 

“Ryan's got a really good eye and he's pointing out X and Y, and we can change that if we fix that, and we can make a better fan experience by doing that. And frankly, John [Kimball, RSL’s president] and his team jumped on it. Yeah, there's plenty to go, but they did a really nice job in a short period.”

“I still remember walking around this arena with Ryan six, seven weeks ago,” said Blitzer, a private-equity executive who now holds an impressive sports portfolio including stakes in RSL and half a dozen other soccer clubs across Europe, among them Crystal Palace, FC Augsburg and ADO Den Haag.

Still, it barely put a dent in the opening-day euphoria of David Blitzer and Ryan Smith. The enthusiasm of RSL’s new owners was evident during a lengthy conversation with TV analyst Brian Dunseth during the delay, particularly about their first wave of investment, not two months after completing their acquisition of the 2009 MLS Cup winners.

Mild air over Rio Tinto Stadium gave way to rain, sleet, hail and snow in a matter of hours as a nasty storm rumbled into the Salt Lake area, knocking out power for thousands and causing dozens of auto accidents. The accompanying thunder and lightning delayed RSL’s duel with Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium for two hours, throwing a meteorological wrench in the best-laid plans of new owners eager to re-introduce the club to its local community on day one.

Their history of snowy matches early in the MLS season is a testament to the Wasatch Front’s unpredictable spring weather. But the conditions for their 2022 home opener on March 5 were wild even by Utah standards.

“We have done a lot of really exciting improvements to the building. We're kind of giving it a facelift, as much as we can with supply-chain issues, and giving a new look and feel,” Kimball told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation earlier this year. “There's going to be a lot of exciting things that our fans haven't experienced in the past, and we put that out there as an invitation to our community to come out and support the team, but also see how the fan experience has improved.

Hansen made profound investments in the club’s infrastructure, most strikingly the Zions Bank Real Academy, the sprawling $78 million facility where RSL, their second team Real Monarchs and their academy and affiliated charter school are based. But “the RioT” is now more than a decade old, and in the eyes of the new owners, ripe for a glow-up.

They have big plans for their new project, and fan experience has been a main focus right out of the gates. In February RSL signed John Kimball , one of their original employees at birth back in 2004, to a multi-year deal as club president after he worked on an interim basis for more than a year. He was centrally involved in the transition from previous owner Dell Loy Hansen.

“But I think everyone sees what it can be. And we put a little bit of investment, I would say fairly quickly in – I mean, because I think we all have a lot of ideas, but they cost money, and the team got pretty scrappy and figured out different ways to do it. And I think people are starting to experience it.”

“It's actually pretty crazy to look at the areas where we were pointing out – we were just riffing, we weren't even saying ‘hey, let's go do something,’” said Smith, a native son who co-founded software startup Qualtrics and explored buying RSL in 2020, only to be sidetracked for a while when he seized an opportunity to acquire the NBA’s Utah Jazz later that year.

An organization forced to switch into “MacGyver” survival mode during more than a year of limbo in the transitory phase between owner/investors has eagerly welcomed the new guys, who arrive with deep pockets and deep connections to world soccer and the local sports landscape. They’ve already signed off on a litany of upgrades to the gameday experience at “the RioT,” some of which were in place for the opener.

One source with knowledge of RSL’s approach reckons upwards of $25 million could be spent on Rio Tinto over time, with funds already earmarked for a new pitch with upgraded under-soil heating, additional suites and expanded seating capacity, safe-standing sections and a pulley system for supporters’ tifo displays. They’re also planning to bring back the Utah Royals, the well-supported NWSL side that was sold and relocated to become the Kansas City Current in 2020.

“We also just introduced a program with UYSA, which is our local youth soccer program. There's about 57,000 kids in this market who play soccer and we've invited each and every one of those kids to come out to a game this year and bring their friends and families, and so we're excited to open that up to the community.”

This ties into what Smith calls “one Utah” – the idea that RSL, the Jazz, the local college teams and the rest of the Salt Lake City region’s sports scene can unite and inspire their community over and above being competitors for its money and attention. While not exactly a novel concept in North American sports, it might be an easier sell along the Wasatch, a proverbial “small market” with a fiercely distinct sense of identity.

“Where there's best practices, we of course will be looking for those. We've already started on our guest services side, we had amazing employees over at Utah Jazz when I was running that building, and we're going to use them here. They're trained very well. They treat our guests with a lot of respect. That's something that I felt could be an advantage for us here at Rio Tinto Stadium with Real Salt Lake. And that's just an example.”

“Yes, there is synergy. I worked for the Utah Jazz for about six years, got a lot of good friends over there. Ryan Smith is a phenomenal leader who's very passionate about what we're doing; he's excited about his partnership with David Blitzer,” Kimball said.

It’s the human element that may count the most. Kimball has a number of other prominent Utah sports and entertainment entities on his résumé, including a stint in charge of the Jazz’s Vivint Arena, and he’s not been shy in importing both lessons and personnel from those experiences.

“I wanted to give something back to the community, to invite the people that can’t afford the tickets to Real Salt Lake,” said Kreilach, who credits director of community relations Kyle Schroeder for the idea. “I'm so happy as well to see a great and positive atmosphere around the club, especially the positivity by the fan base. … It's all about having the sold-out stadium.”

Another example can be spotted in “Kreilach’s Corner” in the RioT’s southeast section, where captain Damir Kreilach donated a bank of 100 tickets each game to be distributed to young RSL fans from underprivileged backgrounds. Matching contributions from ownership and corporate sponsors have since pushed the section’s total number to more than 400 seats per game.

“David and I walked around, we did the march, we beat the drum, we came all the way around and the whole time we're thinking ‘OK, how do we get more people involved in RSL?’” said Smith, whose investment group also includes Dwyane Wade, at the season opener. “And we've got a bunch of guests here that have never been before, from our community, tonight, and I think that's a big piece of it.”

“We've just got a positive momentum. We've got a [stadium] naming rights that's available and for sale, we've got a number of companies that are taking a look at that. And with Utah being one of the, or if not the fastest-growing population and economy in the country, there's a lot to be said about us being that small market, but being very aggressive and also evolving very quickly.”

“For us to deliver a Western Conference Final [run] last year got our community really excited, both on the sponsorship side and on the tickets side. Regarding sponsorships, we’re pacing higher than we have in the last five years,” said Kimball.

Salt Lake have had that indeed, selling out their first four home matches for the first time in club history, going 3W-0L-1D in those games. They’re also bullish about the business community’s response to the turning of a new era.

Whenever a club changes hands, outsiders tend to focus their attention on the possibilities for “splashy” spending: The big names, high wages and fat transfer fees that are perceived to improve teams quickest and most dramatically. That’s understandable, and RSL’s new guys do have some juice; just look at Ricardo Pepi’s record-breaking move from FC Dallas to Augsburg, one of Blitzer’s other investments. Dunseth cheekily refers to a “Monopoly money” level of resources compared to the recent past.

A cursory glance at the early MLS standings might give that impression, too. A surprising 4W-2L-4D start has kept Salt Lake in the Western Conference playoff places and they sit eighth in the overall league table after their Week 9 win over the LA Galaxy.

That’s via impressive unity and over-achievement rather than a spendy roster injection of new signings, though. Head coach Pablo Mastroeni has extended the ‘plucky upstarts’ vibe from last year’s Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, weathering a severe injury crisis and notching wins over Seattle, the New England Revolution and Nashville SC, three of last year’s top sides.

That further underlines the nuanced task in front of Smith, Blitzer & Co.: How to point RSL on a rapid trajectory towards the MLS elite without unsettling the tenaciously blue-collar culture installed by the likes of Kimball and Mastroeni. The latter's work as an interim boss last year drew heavy interest from other MLS clubs with coaching vacancies before he committed his future to the Claret and Cobalt in December.

“I don't necessarily think it's about the price you pay as much as it is the quality of the human being and the quality of the player,” said Mastroeni in February. “You can get a seven-figure signing and if it just doesn't fit the ethos of the club, it won't work, right? So I think one thing that I can guarantee you is the extensive work that goes into identifying the right fit both on and off the field for the players in the locker room and how we can continue to build on some of the decisions that have been made.”

The egalitarian, academy-driven model will remain – more than half of their offseason signings were homegrowns, for example, in addition to Augsburg loanee Sergio Cordova – albeit with some bespoke upgrades, both in terms of squad reinforcements and creature comforts.

“Sooner than later there'll be a few signings that will add a lot of quality to our group,” said Mastroeni earlier this year. “Also a big part of the ownership philosophy as far as culture is concerned is making sure the workplace is somewhere everyone wants to come every day, and really grow the club from the inside out.