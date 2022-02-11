Real Salt Lake name John Kimball club president

Real Salt Lake have named John Kimball club president on a multi-year contract, it was announced Friday.

Kimball was previously interim president and oversaw the transition of club ownership upon his return to RSL, with David Blitzer and the Smith Entertainment Group (led by Ryan Smith) taking over in January.

“We very much want to acknowledge the phenomenal job done over the last year-plus by John Kimball and the entire staff, as this team of people are obviously committed every day to building a world-class organization, winning championships, investing in the growth and success of the sport at all levels,” Blitzer said in a release.