How players perceive coaching changes & what lessons DC United, San Jose could heed

In my experience, these moments of change are never easy for anyone, but things can get back on track with the right approach. Both clubs can still salvage their 2022 season, given there's ample time and a summer transfer window approaching to make some vital moves that could reinvigorate and reestablish belief in their squads.

The demand for results around MLS is increasing. Just ask Hernan Losada and Matias Almeyda after D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes respectively made coaching changes this week.

Experiencing a coaching change

I had my first coaching change when I was playing in France. I was loaned out to D.C. United for the 2011 season, and when I returned the coach who had brought me in had resigned and left to manage Bordeaux.

The manager who was brought in to replace Francis Gillot was former FC Sochaux player and Bosnian international star Mehmed Bazdarevic. He welcomed me back to the club when my loan expired and told me after I trained with the club for a month to regain my match fitness and prove I was ready, he would give me my chance. He proved to be honest when I was subbed in a month later, my first match since September 2009, playing away against Rennes. I was very grateful that he gave me the opportunity to play again.

I noticed that the players were frustrated with the training sessions, that they disagreed with his tactics. My closest teammate would translate for me, mentioning that there were no instructions on how the team would attack or defend. The players were unsettled and the toxicity grew. After eight months in charge, Bazdarevic was sacked and the team found itself sitting in last place in the 20-team Ligue 1 table.

We were winless in 13 games and in need of a different approach. For the first time, I found myself in a situation where a coaching change occurred during the season and the push was on to maintain top-flight status, considering we were below the relegation line.

The club promoted from within and hired academy coach Eric Hely. He quickly resorted to a formation that suited our young group of players when he coached them as youths. He played the players he was very familiar with, having built strong relationships with them through the years. That meant the end of my playing time with the club, as I was permanently resigned to the reserves. The first-team players responded to the new manager with results. We won two straight matches and we ultimately took home three points in four of the first six matches Hely was in charge.

The fun had returned to training; he would frequently joke with the players to lighten the mood. Players clearly enjoyed coming to training and felt that he would listen to the senior players on what needed to be done to get everything turned around. Hely took nine points from the last three matches to finish 14th place in Ligue 1, four points above the relegated Caen.