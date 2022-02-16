How planned Sounders FC Center at Longacres fits into Seattle's long-term vision

RENTON, Wash. – Since joining MLS as an expansion side in 2009, Seattle Sounders FC have been among the league's most ambitious clubs, a pursuit their trophy case and attendance numbers certainly back up.

However, if there was an area where the club wasn't considered to be at the forefront, it was their practice facility of Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington. The facility has served the Sounders plenty well as their training ground and the site of some memorable U.S. Open Cup matches. But in recent years, there's been a growing sense that an upgrade was necessary to match the scale of the club's stated goals.

On Wednesday, Seattle officially announced their plan to make that upgrade, inviting media to the historic Longacres in Renton, Washington, which the Sounders will begin turning into a state-of-the-art training facility and headquarters set to open in 2024. The massive, 300,000 square-foot property will officially be known as Sounders FC Center at Longacres, housing four full-size training pitches (two grass, two turf) and spaces for soccer operations and front office personnel alike.

"As we are a club celebrating our 50th anniversary, we absolutely want to lean into making sure that we help create a jewel for the city of Renton, the county and this community," majority owner Adrian Hanauer said at Wednesday's press conference. "This is an important, important piece of the fabric of the community here, aspirational for kids, and we leave this place better than when we found it. And I couldn't be more excited to be leaning into that in this period of time: The next five, 15, 20 years in our sport in our community. 2026 is a World Cup year in North America. We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to host that event in part in our community. That will be a massive piece of news and catalyst for growth.