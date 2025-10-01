How Philadelphia Union can win the Supporters' Shield this weekend

The Philadelphia Union can lift the 2025 Supporters' Shield on Saturday when they host New York City FC at Subaru Park (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
In their first season under head coach Bradley Carnell, Philadelphia are four points ahead with two games remaining (63 points; 19W-7L-6D). The club also won the Shield in 2020.
Each year, the Supporters' Shield is awarded to the team with the most regular-season points. The Shield winner also gets hosting priority for MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Philadelphia will clinch the Supporters' Shield if:
- Philadelphia win vs. New York City or...
- Philadelphia draw vs. New York City AND Miami lose/draw vs. New England AND Cincinnati lose/draw at New York AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. San Jose AND LAFC lose/draw vs. Atlanta or...
- Miami lose/draw vs. New England AND Cincinnati lose at New York AND San Diego lose/draw at Houston AND Vancouver lose vs. San Jose AND LAFC lose/draw vs. Atlanta