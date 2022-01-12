New England tackle "real challenge" of preseason as CCL, 2022 MLS season near

The lead-up to the start of the season – a Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 clash against Haitian side Cavalry A.S. at Gillette Stadium on Feb. 15 – is shorter than Arena is used to. Preseason is usually about six weeks so cutting two weeks off of that, with some players away with their respective national teams, adds a wrinkle to preparations.

“It's gonna probably take us up until the beginning of February to get a whole group together, so it’s a real challenge,” Arena said. “We have enough experience here with this that we're not getting too crazy about thinking we can plan perfectly for 30 days. I wasn't able to plan how you figure out taking three and a half weeks off to prepare for a playoff game last year. So we're kind of like in the same situation now except for the fact we're going to have the ability to play some practice games to get our team ready.”