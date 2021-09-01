How many points is enough for the USMNT from September's World Cup Qualifiers?

“But I'm strongly hoping for seven points. I think the talent is there, I know there's a lot of inexperience in this side, but talent matters. It really does.”

“Positive tone is seven [points]. Like, okay, we're in really good shape. Satisfied and not panicking is five. Four is, you know, okay,” Doyle said. “The thing is I would almost rather have five than six, provided it's draw-win-draw because win at home, draw on the road has always been the key to qualification and it would almost be better to deny both El Salvador and Honduras the full three points than it would be to beat one of them and lose the other so that either El Salvador or Honduras are pristine at home.

While the USMNT camp is dreaming of a nine-point haul – and stating as much in pre-game press conferences – how much is realistic? The Extratime crew tackled that very question, with co-host Matt Doyle outlining a mental framework that could reflect the fanbase’s ensuing temperature.

Up first is a Thursday night trip to El Salvador (10:05 pm ET | CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Universo), followed by a home match against Canada in Nashville on Sunday evening. Bookending it all is another Central American trip to Honduras next Wednesday, concluding a compressed test that’ll set the tone for how Gregg Berhalter’s side could fare in the Octaganol.

The US men’s national team ’s first three-game window in Concacaf’s final round of qualifying for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar is officially here.

That talent helped the USMNT win two regional trophies this summer, emerging as Nations League and Gold Cup winners, beating Mexico in each final with different rosters that reinforce a growing player pool. But they recognize that World Cup Qualifying is another beast, and this cycle – even with its new generation of players – will have memories of that ill-fated night in Couva and missing Russia 2018 hanging in the background.

Assessing the scene, co-host Calen Carr expressed confidence that the first two games are winnable. And with Honduras missing former Houston Dynamo FC star Alberth Elis, the last game could tilt in their favor as well.

“Seven feels like a good number to me,” Carr said. “I think you'd expect them fresh going into the first match on the road and being tested as they have been throughout the summer, they should be ready for this first one to try and take three points vs. El Salvador.

“You’ve got to win the game at home and then you go on the road, tough turnaround, probably will see some rotation throughout of the roster, but no Elis. ... I think that will help the US going there into the last match. But going to Honduras is going to always be just a tough fight.”

Co-host David Gass struck a less optimistic outlook, wary of the road matches in particular. For as many trophies as the young stars have won in Europe, WCQs tend to present a different set of challenges.

“Maybe I’m still just a little too shellshocked or whatever where if they draw, win and lose in this window, I don’t think I’ll be upset. But that’s just me,” Gass said.