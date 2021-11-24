Bracket Challenge

How many perfect brackets remain in the Audi Bracket Challenge?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It’s a perfect start in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge for 247 of you, who correctly predicted the winners of each of the six Round One matches.

With so many people still in contention to take home the top prize of $10,000, as well as some great gear from MLSstore.com, let’s take a look at who that group selected.

The biggest favorite is still the New England Revolution, with the Supporters’ Shield winners picked by 61 individuals to hoist MLS Cup on Dec. 11. Real Salt Lake (44) and Sporting Kansas City (41) are also tabbed heavily, and they'll meet this coming Sunday in a Western Conference Semifinal (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

As for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, New England would first have to navigate past New York City FC next Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). Only six brave souls are in the Cityzens' camp for that Gillette Stadium clash.

From the 247-strong field still in the running, here's a closer look at their predicted MLS Cup winners and Conference Semifinal match projections.

MLS Cup predicted winners
Team
Bracket winner
New England Revolution
61
Real Salt Lake
44
Sporting Kansas City
41
Colorado Rapids
34
Portland Timbers
28
Philadelphia Union
20
Nashville SC
13
New York City FC
6
Conference Semifinal matchup picks
Matchup
Home
Away
Colorado vs Portland
146
101
Sporting KC vs. RSL
150
97
Philadelphia vs. Nashville
105
142
New England vs. NYCFC
208
39
