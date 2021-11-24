How many perfect brackets remain in the Audi Bracket Challenge?

It’s a perfect start in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge for 247 of you , who correctly predicted the winners of each of the six Round One matches.

With so many people still in contention to take home the top prize of $10,000, as well as some great gear from MLSstore.com, let’s take a look at who that group selected.

The biggest favorite is still the New England Revolution, with the Supporters’ Shield winners picked by 61 individuals to hoist MLS Cup on Dec. 11. Real Salt Lake (44) and Sporting Kansas City (41) are also tabbed heavily, and they'll meet this coming Sunday in a Western Conference Semifinal (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

As for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, New England would first have to navigate past New York City FC next Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). Only six brave souls are in the Cityzens' camp for that Gillette Stadium clash.