How Jose Mauri will fit in with Sporting Kansas City

"Honestly, I was a bit surprised I was thrown in without the training, but I was very happy because one always wants to play as a player and I'm also very content with his confidence in me and my abilities," he told reporters on a Tuesday video call. "I want to, however, continue to train and work hard to be the best that I can for the future games."

While it wasn't the debut he would have wanted results-wise, Mauri said he was nonetheless pleased to be entrusted so shortly after signing Aug. 5 just before the Secondary Transfer Window closed.

With his team shorthanded, the recently-signed Sporting Kansas City midfielder was forced into starting duties and played 68 minutes in his new team's match against LAFC last Friday, getting his first taste of the league since arriving from Argentina. The match itself became one that was impossible to glean much from, as a 58th-minute red card to Roger Espinoza put Sporting down to 10 men in what eventually devolved into a 4-0 defeat .

Friday's result aside, Mauri joins a Sporting KC side that's very much entrenched as a Western Conference contender, jostling with the Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids at or near the top of the table for much of the season. Sporting are currently in the No. 3 spot with 11 regular-season games to go.

As for what he brings tactically, head coach Peter Vermes said he should slot as a deeper-lying midfielder. For the moment, it's just about getting Mauri's fitness up to speed as he joins from his last stop with Argentine Primera Division club Talleres de Cordoba, where he'd spent the last two seasons.

"He’s a 6-8, 8-6. He can play both of those positions," Vermes said. "I think he has a lot of qualities for both those positions that we like, he’s good on the ball, he’s got good positioning, defensively, he gets it. Now, he’s not in game fitness yet. Unfortunately we had to start him this past week just because of a limited number of guys in that area of the field. It’s just something we had to do, but I actually thought that for a good portion of his time in the game he was actually pretty good. But to be successful in this sport, you always have to have the first foundation and that's fitness.