Matchday

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3

23MLS_Playoffs_Matchups_HOUvRSL
MLSsoccer staff

It's winner takes all Saturday night as Houston Dynamo FC host Real Salt Lake in Match 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

Round One Best-of-3 series

The series returns to Shell Energy Stadium for a decisive Round One finale, following Houston (Match 1) and RSL (Match 2) victories in the previous two contests – the latter via a penalty kick shootout at America First Field.

Whoever wins will host No. 8 Sporting Kansas City for a Western Conference Semifinal, set for Nov. 25 or 26.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • Seed: 4th in Western Conference
  • Record: 51 points (14W-11L-9D)

Up 1-0 on Amine Bassi's first-half tally, Houston were 20 minutes away from securing qualification to the Western Conference Semifinals before Jefferson Savarino's free-kick golazo sent Match 2 to a PK shootout. Goalkeeper Zac MacMath stopped Bassi's shot from the spot, ensuring the 5-4 RSL win.

The Dynamo must now finish the job at home, where they've been nearly unbeatable all season. Ben Olsen's team has gone 16W-3L-5D at Shell Energy Stadium in all competitions, most recently notching a 2-1 win over Salt Lake in Match 1.

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
  • Seed: 5th in Western Conference
  • Record: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)

With momentum on their side, RSL are as alive as ever thanks to Savarino's set-piece heroics and some steely shootout nerves. They're also boosted by the return of star striker Chicho Arango, who came on as a second-half substitute in Match 2 after missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury.

Given what's at stake, head coach Pablo Mastroeni might include Arango in his Match 3 starting lineup.

"You live and die by your best players, they’re that important to the group," Mastroeni said. "... It’s something that we haven’t had for probably a month now with Chicho, but really excited with his fitness levels, and the runs he was making, his pressing ability, heading into Game 3."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Real Salt Lake Houston Dynamo FC Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Noche d'Or: Lionel Messi takes center stage for Inter Miami one last time in 2023
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Format & Bracket
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3
More Videos
More Videos

More News

Noche d'Or: Lionel Messi takes center stage for Inter Miami one last time in 2023

Noche d'Or: Lionel Messi takes center stage for Inter Miami one last time in 2023
Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Format & Bracket

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Format & Bracket
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3
Sporting Kansas City's Logan Ndenbe out for season with ACL tear

Sporting Kansas City's Logan Ndenbe out for season with ACL tear
Your Wednesday (Playoff) Kickoff: How New England can slow down Philadelphia in Match 2
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday (Playoff) Kickoff: How New England can slow down Philadelphia in Match 2
More News
Video
Video
Orlando City advance past Nashville SC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:42

Orlando City advance past Nashville SC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC | November 7, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC | November 7, 2023
Atlanta find second gear vs. Columbus | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:39

Atlanta find second gear vs. Columbus | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
Goal: I. Angulo vs. NSH, 6'
0:59

Goal: I. Angulo vs. NSH, 6'
More Video