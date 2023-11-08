Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Round One Match 3

It's winner takes all Saturday night as Houston Dynamo FC host Real Salt Lake in Match 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Whoever wins will host No. 8 Sporting Kansas City for a Western Conference Semifinal, set for Nov. 25 or 26.

The series returns to Shell Energy Stadium for a decisive Round One finale, following Houston (Match 1) and RSL (Match 2) victories in the previous two contests – the latter via a penalty kick shootout at America First Field.

The Dynamo must now finish the job at home, where they've been nearly unbeatable all season. Ben Olsen's team has gone 16W-3L-5D at Shell Energy Stadium in all competitions, most recently notching a 2-1 win over Salt Lake in Match 1.

Up 1-0 on Amine Bassi 's first-half tally, Houston were 20 minutes away from securing qualification to the Western Conference Semifinals before Jefferson Savarino 's free-kick golazo sent Match 2 to a PK shootout. Goalkeeper Zac MacMath stopped Bassi's shot from the spot, ensuring the 5-4 RSL win.

Seed : 5th in Western Conference

: 5th in Western Conference Record: 50 points (14W-12L-8D)

With momentum on their side, RSL are as alive as ever thanks to Savarino's set-piece heroics and some steely shootout nerves. They're also boosted by the return of star striker Chicho Arango, who came on as a second-half substitute in Match 2 after missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury.

Given what's at stake, head coach Pablo Mastroeni might include Arango in his Match 3 starting lineup.