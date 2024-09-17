Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Júnior Moreno

Junior Moreno - Houston Dynamo - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Júnior Moreno through 2024 with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The Venezuelan international was out of contract after competing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hazem FC. MLS teams could sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 13.

Moreno previously spent 2018-23 in MLS, producing 7g/12a in 153 matches across D.C. United and FC Cincinnati. He won the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield with Cincy and has one goal in 40 appearances for Venezuela.

"Júnior is a versatile player with extensive MLS experience, illustrated by his ability to help lead multiple teams to the MLS Cup Playoffs," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"He also has a previous relationship with head coach Ben Olsen after spending three successful seasons together at D.C. United, including two postseason runs."

In Houston, Moreno adds depth alongside midfielders Héctor Herrera and Artur. He joins DP striker Ezequiel Ponce and U22 Initiative winger Lawrence Ennali as major summer signings, though Ennali recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Dynamo are seventh in the Western Conference, on pace for a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under Olsen.

"We look forward to welcoming Júnior into the squad in Houston as the team continues its push for the playoffs and looks to make the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013," said Onstad.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Junior Moreno

