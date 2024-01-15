Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign homegrown defender Kieran Sargeant

Houston Dynamo FC have signed homegrown fullback Kieran Sargeant to a first-team contract through the 2025 MLS season with options through 2027, the club announced Monday. 

The 20-year-old academy product just completed his junior season at Georgetown University, starting all 19 games as the Hoyas reached the second round of the 2023 NCAA Championship.

“Kieran was one of the most promising attacking outside backs in college soccer last season, winning a Big East regular season championship and earning Georgetown a number four seed in the NCAA tournament," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. "We look forward to his return to Houston and his continued development from the collegiate to professional ranks this season." 

The club's 16th homegrown signing, Sargeant was a four-year starter at the Dynamo academy, earning Player of the Season honors for the U17 group during the 2019-20 season.

Houston's 2024 season begins on Feb. 20 at St. Louis CITY SC in Concacaf Champions Cup action. The Dynamo open their MLS slate four days later with a Feb. 24 home match against Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

