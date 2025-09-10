Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston Dynamo's Pablo Ortiz fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 32 of the 2025 season.

Ortiz fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC Defender Pablo Ortiz for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 101st minute of Houston's match vs the LA Galaxy on September 6th.

Collodi fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 16th minute of Dallas' match against St. Louis CITY SC on September 6th.

