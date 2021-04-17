Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez scores first goal of 2021 MLS season

Memo Rodriguez earned the honor of scoring the first goal of the 2021 MLS season, with the midfielder scoring to put the Houston Dynamo up in the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes .

The Dynamo spent much of the first half looking for a first goal, and were rewarded through Rodriguez's goal in the 39th minute. A little past the halfway mark, Joe Corona sent the ball forward, with the ball landing at Rodriguez's feet. From there, he turned passed Earthquakes defender Florian Jungwirth and made the short run into the penalty area before taking a right-footed shot and sending the ball past JT Marcinkowski.