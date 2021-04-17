Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez scores first goal of 2021 MLS season

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Memo Rodriguez earned the honor of scoring the first goal of the 2021 MLS season, with the midfielder scoring to put the Houston Dynamo up in the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Dynamo spent much of the first half looking for a first goal, and were rewarded through Rodriguez's goal in the 39th minute. A little past the halfway mark, Joe Corona sent the ball forward, with the ball landing at Rodriguez's feet. From there, he turned passed Earthquakes defender Florian Jungwirth and made the short run into the penalty area before taking a right-footed shot and sending the ball past JT Marcinkowski.

Rodriguez, 25, will be looking to build on an impressive 2020, when he had five goals and three assists in 21 appearances. The Houston homegrown signed with the club in 2017 after a standout run with Houston's USL Championship affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC and agreed a multi-year extension late last year,

Houston Dynamo FC Memo Rodriguez

Recap: Houston Dynamo 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

Houston Dynamo's Memo Rodriguez scores first goal of 2021 MLS season

LAFC, Kenneth Vermeer mutually agree to contract termination

Inter Miami CF exercise offseason buyout on Matias Pellegrini

MLS Commissioner Don Garber's letter to fans ahead of the 2021 season

Greg Vanney: For LA Galaxy Sunday starts a new journey, new chapter, new era

