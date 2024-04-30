Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston Dynamo's Griffin Dorsey fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines after Matchday 11 of the 2024 season.

Dorsey fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 5th minute of Houston’s match against FC Dallas on April 27.

Frei fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 29th minute of Seattle’s match against D.C. United on April 27.

Chara fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Portland’s match against LAFC on April 27.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

