Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC waive winger Tyler Pasher

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Houston Dynamo FC have waived winger Tyler Pasher, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Canadian international had six goals and four assists in 36 matches (14 starts) for Houston the past two seasons. He originally signed from Indy Eleven in the USL Championship in January 2021.

Pasher has also been on MLS rosters for Toronto FC and Sporting Kansas City. He’s earned two caps for Canada, last featuring in a July 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup game against the United States.

Houston are in their first year under head coach Paulo Nagamura and general manager Pat Onstad. The club's currently 12th in the Western Conference standings, having made one Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip from 2014-21.

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Tyler Pasher

Houston Dynamo FC waive winger Tyler Pasher
Houston Dynamo FC waive winger Tyler Pasher
