Houston Dynamo FC trade Ariel Lassiter to Inter Miami CF

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ariel Lassiter HOU

Inter Miami CF have acquired Costa Rica international forward Ariel Lassiter from Houston Dynamo FC for $100,000 in General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Thursday.

Houston will receive $50,000 in 2022 GAM, $50,000 in 2023 GAM and additional GAM if performance-based incentives are met.

“We’re excited to continue strengthening the squad ahead of our 2022 season with the signing of Ariel,” Inter Miami chief soccer office and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “He has the ability to stretch teams with his quickness and pace, and looks to get behind to create scoring opportunities.

“He comes from a soccer family, brings good character to the club and we believe he can be a good fit to our team. We look forward to seeing him help us achieve our goals in the upcoming campaign.”

The 27-year-old had three goals and one assist across two seasons with Houston, initially joining the Texas-based side in August 2020 on loan from LD Alajuelense in Costa Rica. ​​He also spent 2015-18 with the LA Galaxy.

Lassiter is the son of ex-US men’s national team forward Roy Lassiter, winner of the inaugural MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi (1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny) and a 1999 MLS Cup winner with D.C. United.

