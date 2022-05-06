Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Beto Avila from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed forward Roberto “Beto” Avila from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2, the club announced Friday.

Avila has signed through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024-25, becoming the first player to join Houston’s first team since their second team launched in December 2021.

"Beto’s signing is a historic moment for the club as he is the first player to graduate from Houston Dynamo 2 to our first team,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We launched our MLS NEXT Pro team to provide more professional opportunities for talented young players in Houston and around the country. 

“MLS NEXT Pro is a new initiative by MLS, but we are already seeing the advantages to our player development efforts by providing a valuable bridge from our oldest academy team to our first team. We plan for Beto to be the first of many players to earn their way to MLS through this new pathway.”

The 21-year-old has scored five goals with Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, including the first hat trick in league history. He debuted for the first team last month in the US Open Cup, assisting on Sam Junqua’s game-winning goal against Rio Grande Valley FC.

Avila played for the Houston Dynamo Academy during the 2017-18 season, and is the sixth such alumnus on their roster. He’s also played for the USL Championship’s Austin Bold and Canadian Premier League side Edmonton FC.

Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Official: Portland Timbers sign Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça
Sporting Kansas City re-sign goalkeeper John Pulskamp
Official: Orlando City SC sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
More News
More News
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can Seattle Sounders FC pull off historic double?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can Seattle Sounders FC pull off historic double?
Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Beto Avila from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Beto Avila from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
How Real Salt Lake’s new ownership is reenergizing the franchise 
National Writer: Charles Boehm

How Real Salt Lake’s new ownership is reenergizing the franchise 
Could Stefan Frei be the answer to the USMNT goalkeeper question?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Could Stefan Frei be the answer to the USMNT goalkeeper question?
Official: Portland Timbers sign Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Portland Timbers sign Brazilian forward Nathan Fogaça
Sporting Kansas City re-sign goalkeeper John Pulskamp
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City re-sign goalkeeper John Pulskamp
More News
Video
Video
"We vanquished the demons": Garth Lagerwey on Seattle Sounders winning CCL
7:30

"We vanquished the demons": Garth Lagerwey on Seattle Sounders winning CCL
WATCH: History made! Sounders raise MLS's first Concacaf Champions League trophy
2:20

WATCH: History made! Sounders raise MLS's first Concacaf Champions League trophy
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM | May 4, 2022
4:25

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM | May 4, 2022
WATCH: Nicolas Lodeiro ices Seattle Sounders' CCL Final win
0:48

WATCH: Nicolas Lodeiro ices Seattle Sounders' CCL Final win
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10