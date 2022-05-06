Houston Dynamo FC sign forward Beto Avila from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed forward Roberto “Beto” Avila from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Houston Dynamo 2, the club announced Friday.

Avila has signed through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024-25, becoming the first player to join Houston’s first team since their second team launched in December 2021.

"Beto’s signing is a historic moment for the club as he is the first player to graduate from Houston Dynamo 2 to our first team,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “We launched our MLS NEXT Pro team to provide more professional opportunities for talented young players in Houston and around the country.