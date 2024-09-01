Houston Dynamo FC new stars shine bright in win at LAFC

Ennali injured

“We had faith that we could contend without those players, but this is a league where you’ve got to move forward and just always try to get better,” Olsen said. “We did it in Ponce and we did it with Ennali.”

“It’s sour right now because I think we may have lost a really, really good player for a while. I don’t know. The film looks like he slips a little bit on a field that’s recently laid down so it’s just a little cloud right now,” Olsen said. “It’s a great win really, but mostly our thoughts are with Lawrence right now. Hopefully the news that we’re getting is not true right now, that the knee is going to be okay, but we’ll see. It doesn’t look good.”