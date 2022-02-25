Hernan Losada: DC United "need a third DP" to achieve 2022 goals

LEESBURG, Va. – As they prepare to welcome MLS newcomers Charlotte FC for Saturday’s 2022 season opener at Audi Field (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), D.C. United are optimistic about making progress in head coach Hernan Losada’s second year in charge.

“Offensive-wise, I think we need a third DP [Designated Player] if we want to be competitive. that's something we are working on,” he explained. “Many teams are still not with the roster fully prepared, so it's kind of normal. I'm not impatient, and I'm glad with the pieces I have until now. But a third DP, one or two offensive pieces, goalkeeper and a No. 6, defensive midfielder, those are the pieces that we're still missing.”

“Still not,” he said on Thursday when asked if he has the roster he wants, speaking to media after United’s first open training session at their new facility in exurban Loudoun County.

That doesn’t mean Losada’s team is quite where he’d like it to be.

The Black-and-Red now have more extensive experience of the Argentine’s high-press philosophy and way of working, as well as a full winter of the strenuous individual offseason fitness regimens he prescribed his players to be more ready for the physical demands of the system.

Long one of MLS’ more frugal clubs during their final years at outdated RFK Stadium, D.C. have opened the purse strings with more regularity since moving into Audi Field in 2018. They splashed out a club-record fee of $5 million on Peruvian creator Edison Flores two years ago, signed Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada on loan from Toluca earlier this month and at some point in the coming months will welcome Greek attacker Taxiarchis Fountas from Rapid Vienna as their second DP.

In Losada’s eyes, though, the rising tide of big-spending around MLS threatens to swamp the MLS original club if they don’t keep pace.

“I try to put the energy on my team, try to put the energy on our roster, in how we can get stronger,” he said. “Obviously reading the news, you see that many of the clubs who were out of the playoffs last year, this year they got stronger.

“I’m talking about Toronto, I'm talking about Chicago, even Columbus, so clubs who were not there – I saw yesterday Montréal, they were great against Santos. So it will be a lot of competition to be in that top seven that you need to play playoffs, and it's up to us to be better than last year.”