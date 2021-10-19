Here are the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups if the postseason started today

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

With the ability to count MLS regular-season games remaining on one hand, it’s certainly not too early to keep one eye on possible matchups in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Tight races in both conferences, with several teams still in contention below the playoff line, means these matchups will surely change right up through Decision Day on November 7. Here's who could clinch their spot, and who can be eliminated, during Week 31.

And here are the current matchups if the playoffs started today.

Eastern Conference

Round One (Nov. 20 - Nov. 23)

Conference Semifinals (Nov. 25 - Nov. 30)

  • No. 1 New England Revolution vs. winner of No. 4 Orlando City SC / No. 5 Atlanta United
  • No. 2 Winner of Nashville SC / No. 7 CF Montreal vs. winner of No. 3 Philadelphia Union / No. 6 D.C. United

Advertising

Western Conference

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • No. 1 Seattle Sounders vs. winner of No. 4 Portland Timbers / No. 5 Real Salt Lake
  • Winner of No. 2 Sporting Kansas City / No. 7 Minnesota United vs. winner of No. 3 Colorado Rapids / No. 6 LA Galaxy
MLS Cup Playoffs

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 31
Rating the playoff stakes of every MLS Week 30 match

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Nicolas Benezet on thriving in Seattle & why he'd definitely celebrate at Colorado

Nicolas Benezet on thriving in Seattle & why he'd definitely celebrate at Colorado
Here are the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups if the postseason started today

Here are the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups if the postseason started today
Auro Junior, Ezequiel Barco red cards upheld by Independent Review Panel
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Auro Junior, Ezequiel Barco red cards upheld by Independent Review Panel
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema open to future MLS move: "Football is getting better and better there"
Transfer Tracker

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema open to future MLS move: "Football is getting better and better there"
Gerhard Struber: New York Red Bulls can win MLS Cup next year

Gerhard Struber: New York Red Bulls can win MLS Cup next year
MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish
More News
Video
Video
Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
1:34

Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
Dax McCarty: 400 MLS Appearance Club & Post-Playing Career Hints
40:03

Dax McCarty: 400 MLS Appearance Club & Post-Playing Career Hints
Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
1:17:21

Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
Week 30's biggest storylines! Review Show roars back after international break
25:56

Week 30's biggest storylines! Review Show roars back after international break
More Video