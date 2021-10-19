Here are the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups if the postseason started today

With the ability to count MLS regular-season games remaining on one hand, it’s certainly not too early to keep one eye on possible matchups in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Tight races in both conferences, with several teams still in contention below the playoff line, means these matchups will surely change right up through Decision Day on November 7. Here's who could clinch their spot, and who can be eliminated, during Week 31.
And here are the current matchups if the playoffs started today.
Eastern Conference
Round One (Nov. 20 - Nov. 23)
- No. 4 Orlando City SC vs. No. 5 Atlanta United
- No. 3 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 6 D.C. United
- No. 2 Nashville SC vs. No. 7 CF Montréal
Conference Semifinals (Nov. 25 - Nov. 30)
- No. 1 New England Revolution vs. winner of No. 4 Orlando City SC / No. 5 Atlanta United
- No. 2 Winner of Nashville SC / No. 7 CF Montreal vs. winner of No. 3 Philadelphia Union / No. 6 D.C. United
Western Conference
Round One
- No. 4 Portland Timbers vs. No. 5 Real Salt Lake
- No. 3 Colorado Rapids vs. No. 6 LA Galaxy
- No. 2 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 7 Minnesota United
Conference Semifinals
- No. 1 Seattle Sounders vs. winner of No. 4 Portland Timbers / No. 5 Real Salt Lake
- Winner of No. 2 Sporting Kansas City / No. 7 Minnesota United vs. winner of No. 3 Colorado Rapids / No. 6 LA Galaxy