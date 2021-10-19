Here are the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff matchups if the postseason started today

With the ability to count MLS regular-season games remaining on one hand, it’s certainly not too early to keep one eye on possible matchups in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Tight races in both conferences, with several teams still in contention below the playoff line, means these matchups will surely change right up through Decision Day on November 7. Here's who could clinch their spot, and who can be eliminated, during Week 31.