Help New England's Teal Bunbury provide Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of families

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury has made the region his home since 2014. And now he and some teammates are giving back to the community for a second consecutive Thanksgiving.

Bunbury is spearheading Teal's Turkey Club – in cooperation with the Providence Rescue Mission – to provide families in need with meals this Thanksgiving.

Along with teammates Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones, Edward Kizza and Jon Bell, Bunbury is attempting to raise $15,000 this year for the effort. In 2020, Bunbury and teammates raised $11,000 to provide family meals at a cost of roughly $40 per meal.

Each meal includes about 40 pounds worth of food, including a traditional Thanksgiving Turkey.

Want to help or find out more info? Go to tealsturkeyclub.com.

