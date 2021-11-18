Help New England's Teal Bunbury provide Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of families

New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury has made the region his home since 2014. And now he and some teammates are giving back to the community for a second consecutive Thanksgiving .

#NERevs @TealBunB , @dejuanjones24 , @astrobell23 , @edwardk_19 & Adam Buksa have teamed up through Teal’s Turkey Club to raise $15K to provide over 375 families #Thanksgiving meals partnering with Providence Rescue Mission! Learn how you can help here! https://t.co/2Kvlls3OK1 pic.twitter.com/826KYPUiby

Bunbury is spearheading Teal's Turkey Club – in cooperation with the Providence Rescue Mission – to provide families in need with meals this Thanksgiving.

Along with teammates Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones, Edward Kizza and Jon Bell, Bunbury is attempting to raise $15,000 this year for the effort. In 2020, Bunbury and teammates raised $11,000 to provide family meals at a cost of roughly $40 per meal.

Each meal includes about 40 pounds worth of food, including a traditional Thanksgiving Turkey.