Disciplinary Committee Decision

Héctor Herrera fined, suspended after Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after the Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Herrera suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Héctor Herrera for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined Herrera an undisclosed amount for spitting at a match official under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 in the 65th minute of Houston Dynamo FC’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on November 3

Herrera’s red card suspension and two additional match suspensions will apply to his next three MLS matches.

Herrera fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Héctor Herrera an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 66th minute of Houston Dynamo FC’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on November 3.

McCarthy fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture after the Galaxy’s match against the Colorado Rapids on November 1.

Negri fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Franco Negri an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play in the 76th minute of Miami’s match against Atlanta United on November 9.

