Heart of the Game: Watch Keaton Parks meet an NYCFC super fan

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Fans are the lifeblood of Major League Soccer. Never was that more apparent than during the challenging 2020 season when many games were played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new series called “Heart of the Game,” Bleacher Report and Wells Fargo explore the stories of MLS fans who go above and beyond in their communities and the impact their efforts have on the players they support.

In the first episode, New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks surprises one of the club’s super fans, and her children, presenting them with special jerseys. Watch the episode below.

New York City FC Keaton Parks

