"He’s refreshed": Orlando's Daryl Dike savors game-winner and celebration glasses

“At this time of the year, every single point matters and we tell each other every second of the game, every single play matters whether it be the first minute or the 90th minute,” Dke said. “You saw it from last game and you saw it from this game. We’re going to keep fighting until the whistle is blown in order to get the points we need.”

“What is happening is he’s refreshed after that long period where he was absent and then he came back and tried to readapt himself to the rhythm here,” Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja said. “Being in the summer, and with the national team as well, cost something to him. But now he’s very fresh, he’s focused on what he needs to do and that is rewarded for him for such a night like today, because his presence in the box is always important.”

Dike rose up to latch onto Chris Mueller's 97th-minute service before flashing his header inside the far post. It was his 14th career MLS goal, but was it the most important one?