"He's gonna help a ton": Brenden Aaronson endorses new Cincinnati GM Chris Albright

Before Brenden Aaronson starred for the Philadelphia Union , before making the leap to RB Leipzig and becoming a US men’s national team regular, he was rising through the Union’s ranks with the club’s USL squad – then Bethlehem Steel – when Chris Albright said the winger was ready to make the leap to MLS.

“That’s what I’ve heard, and I think Ernst [Tanner, Union sporting director] was too at the time,” Aaronson told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “[Chris] was a big believer in me and when I was doing really well with the USL team in Bethlehem. That was the part where he saw me and thought I was ready for this next step, so I owe a lot to him.”

Aaronson and Albright are both in Cincinnati now – Aaronson with the USMNT ahead of a massive World Cup qualifier against Mexico Friday (9:10 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN) at TQL Stadium, while Albright was hired last month as FC Cincinnati's new general manager.

Aaronson backed Albright, who was the Union's technical director, in his new role.